Raiders Announce Four Practice Squad Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced four practice squad moves on Tuesday, signing WR Keelan Cole and G Alex Bars while releasing DE Zach VanValkenburg and placing OL Vitaliy Gurman on the injured list.
Cole, 29, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017. He signed a three-year rookie contract with the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a one-year restricted deal for the 2020 season.
Cole was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets.
In 2021, Cole appeared in 15 games for the Jets and caught 28 passes for 449 yards receiving and one touchdown.
