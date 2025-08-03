Raiders Announce Four Transactions, Sign TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Raiders announced four transactions on Sunday, including signing WR Kawaan Baker and TE Albert Okwuegbunam.

In corresponding moves, the team is waiving TE Pat Conroy and WR Kyle Philips.

Okwuegbunam, 27, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus when the Broncos traded him to the Eagles prior to the start of last season.

He then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Eagles, but was released by the team after returning from injury. He then had a quick stint with the Colts, but never appeared in a game for the team.

In 2023, Okwuegbunam appeared in four games for the Eagles but didn’t record any statistics.