Raiders Announce Six Moves, Activate TE Darren Waller

The Raiders announced six roster moves on Saturday, including activating TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow from injured reserve.

#Raiders roster moves: – Activated WR Hunter Renfrow and TE Darren Waller from the Reserve/Injured list – Released WR DJ Turner and TE Jacob Hollister – Elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and G Jordan Meredith from the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) December 17, 2022

The team is also releasing WR D.J. Turner and TE Jacob Hollister, as well as elevating T Sebastian Gutierrez and G Jordan Merideth from the practice squad.

Waller, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders a few months ago.

In 2022, Waller has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 16 passes for 175 yards receiving and one touchdown.