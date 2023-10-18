Raiders Announce Three Moves For Week 7

The Las Vegas Raiders announced some roster moves for Week 7 on Wednesday.

The full list includes:

Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.

to their active roster. Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to Las Vegas this past March on a restricted deal.

In 2023, Roderic Teamer has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.