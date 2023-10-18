Raiders Announce Three Moves For Week 7

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced some roster moves for Week 7 on Wednesday. 

Raiders helmet

The full list includes:

  • Raiders signed CB Tyler Hall to their active roster.
  • Raiders placed S Roderic Teamer on injured reserve.
  • Raiders signed TE John Samuel Shenker to their practice squad.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason. 

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to Las Vegas this past March on a restricted deal. 

In 2023, Roderic Teamer has appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

