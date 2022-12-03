Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders announced three roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 13 game.

The full list includes:

Raiders activated CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Raiders placed G Lester Cotton on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Raiders elevated DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.

Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.

In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.