Raiders Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 13

The Las Vegas Raiders announced three roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 13 game.
The full list includes:
- Raiders activated CB Nate Hobbs from injured reserve.
- Raiders placed G Lester Cotton on injured reserve.
- Raiders elevated DT Kyle Peko to their active roster.
Hobbs, 23, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft draft by the Raiders. He signed a four-year, $3,783,052 contract with the Raiders that included a $303,052 signing bonus.
In 2022, Hobbs has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 36 tackles, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass defenses.
