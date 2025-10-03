Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed WR Alex Bachman from their practice squad to the active roster and placed LB Brennan Jackson on injured reserve.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVES: – Signed #81 WR Alex Bachman to the active roster from the practice squad – Placed LB Brennan Jackson on the Reserve/Injured list — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 3, 2025

Bachman, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. From there, he had a stint with the Texans before joining the Raiders last year and returning to Las Vegas on a futures contract.

The Raiders signed him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason.

In 2025, Bachman has appeared in two games for the Raiders and has one target, but hasn’t recorded any stats.