Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves For Week 16

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed CB Kyu Blu Kelly to the active roster.

Additionally, the Raiders have elevated TE John Samuel Shenker from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 16.

Kelly, 23, was a fifth-round pick to the Ravens out of Stanford in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp in 2023 and was claimed by Seattle. The Seahawks let him go in November and the Packers immediately claimed him.

After being waived by Green Bay in December, he caught on with the Commanders but was let go after camp this year. He went on to join the Raiders practice squad in September and has been elevated twice.

In 2024, Kelly has appeared in one game for the Raiders and hasn’t recorded a statistic.