Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Raiders announced two roster moves on Wednesday, signing LB DaShaun White and waiving injured WR Jeff Foreman.

White, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Bills in 2023, but was released soon after.

During his college career at Oklahoma, White appeared in 54 games and recorded 127 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and eight pass defenses.