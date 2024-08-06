Raiders Announce Two Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have signed WR Dax Milne to a contract.

To make room on the roster, the team waived DT Tomari Fox with an injury designation.

Fox will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers and will likely be cut with a settlement later on. Milne was just waived by Washington and recently had a free agent visit with the Giants.

Milne, 25, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Commanders. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when he was waived by the team.

In 2022, Milne appeared in 15 games for the Commanders and caught six passes on seven targets for 37 yards and a touchdown. He also returned 40 punts for 311 yards (7.8 YPR) and 15 kickoffs for 300 yards.