Raiders Announced Two Transactions

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have placed CB Kyu Blu Kelly on injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, the Raiders signed CB Chigozie Anusiem off the Arizona practice squad.

Kelly, 24, was a fifth-round pick to the Ravens out of Stanford in 2023. He was waived at the end of camp in 2023 and was claimed by Seattle. The Seahawks let him go in November and he was claimed again by the Packers before being let go in December.

Kelly caught on with the Commanders but was let go after camp in 2024. He signed with the Raiders’ practice squad and was promoted later in the season.

In 2025, Kelly appeared in 13 games for the Raiders and recorded 40 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, three interceptions and six pass deflections.