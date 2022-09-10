Raiders Call Up S Matthias Farley To Active Roster

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Saturday that they’ve elevated S Matthias Farley to their active roster for Week 1’s game.

We have activated S Matthias Farley from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/ef9rC6xA6u — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 10, 2022

Farley, 30, originally signed on with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame back in 2016. He was waived a few months later and claimed off of waivers by the Colts.

Farley played out his three-year, $1.62 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 for the 2018 season before re-signing with the Colts as a restricted free agent in 2019.

Indianapolis opted to waive Farley and he signed on with the Jets before the start of the 2020 season. He signed with the Titans on a one-year deal for 2021 before joining the Raiders this summer.

Las Vegas released him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2021, Farley appeared in all 17 games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles, one forced fumble and one recovery.