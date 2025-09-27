Raiders Call Up Two For Week 4 Including TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Las Vegas Raiders officially elevated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and TE Carter Runyon to their active roster on Saturday for Week 4.

Okwuegbunam, 27, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus when the Broncos traded him to the Eagles prior to the start of last season.

He then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Eagles, but was released by the team after returning from injury. He then had a quick stint with the Colts before joining the Raiders.

In 2023, Okwuegbunam appeared in four games for the Eagles but didn’t record any statistics.