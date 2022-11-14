Raiders Claim DT Jerry Tillery Off Waivers From Chargers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have claimed DT Jerry Tillery off of waivers from the Chargers on Monday.

Rapoport says that the Raiders were among the teams that inquired about a trade for Tillery before the deadline. However, no deal surfaced for the former first-round pick and the Chargers opted to release him last week.

Los Angeles explained that they felt both sides would benefit from a fresh start.

Tillery, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019 out of Notre Dame. He’s in the fourth year of his four-year, $11,422,158 contract that included $10,002,591 guaranteed.

In 2022, Tillery has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded eight total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.