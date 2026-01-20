Raiders Complete Second HC Interview With Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

The Las Vegas Raiders have completed a second interview with Panthers DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching job on Tuesday, according to Adam Schefter.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Raiders’ HC vacancy from our 2026 Head Coach & GM Tracker:

Finalists:

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.