Raiders Considering Adding Former HC Norv Turner To Staff

According to Jonathan Jones, the Raiders are considering bringing in longtime NFL coach Norv Turner in some capacity on the coaching staff.

His son Scott Turner is the leading candidate on staff to be named interim offensive coordinator to replace former OC Luke Getsy.

Bringing in Norv Turner would also help replenish the coaching staff after other firing and give HC Antonio Pierce another experienced voice to lean on.

He was last in the NFL in a formal capacity with the Panthers in 2019. The elder Turner has 15 years of head coaching experience and nearly four decades in the NFL.

Turner, 72, began his NFL coaching career back in 1985 with the Rams as their WRs coach. He has worked for several teams over the years in various capacities, such as head coach and offensive coordinator, including the Cowboys, Washington, Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders, 49ers and Browns before the Vikings hired him as their offensive coordinator back in 2014.

From there, Turner was hired by the Panthers as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He took a special assistant role in 2019 and left the team after the season.

During his 15 seasons as a head coach with Washington, the Raiders and the Chargers, Turner compiled a 114-122-1 record (.483 winning percentage) with four playoff appearances and a 4-4 postseason record.

We’ll have more on the Raiders coaching staff as the news is available.