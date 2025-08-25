Raiders Cut 18 Players Today

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they have cut 18 players ahead of tomorrow’s deadline to trim the roster to 53 players. 

The full list includes: 

  1. T Gottlieb Ayedze 
  2. LB Michael Barrett 
  3. DT Tank Booker 
  4. DE Andre Carter II 
  5. S Hudson Clark S
  6. T Parker Clements 
  7. DT Keondre Coburn 
  8. LB Amari Gainer
  9. C Jarrod Hufford
  10. CB John Humphrey
  11. TE Qadir Ismail 
  12. WR Ketron Jackson Jr. 
  13. DE Jah Joyner 
  14. CB Sam Webb 
  15. WR Marquez Callaway 
  16. WR Phillip Dorsett II 
  17. WR Collin Johnson
  18. LB Jaylon Smith 

Smith, 29, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. 

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith during the 2021 season and he signed on with the Packers. 

Green Bay cut Smith after about a month, and he caught on with the Giants on the practice squad. He later had stints with the Saints, Raiders, and Steelers. 

For his career, Smith has appeared in 88 games and made 69 starts over the course of seven years. He has totaled 626 tackles, 11 sacks, six forced fumbles, six recoveries, two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and 21 pass defenses.

