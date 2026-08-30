Raiders Cut Down To Initial 53 Players

By
Wyatt Grindley
-

The Raiders made a flurry of roster moves to get down to 53 players at the deadline on Sunday, placing DE Keyron Crawford and TE Carter Runyon on injured reserve.

Raiders helmet

The following is the list of players being cut by Las Vegas:

  1. QB Jacob Clark
  2. DT Brandon Cleveland
  3. OL Braeden Daniels
  4. LS Tyler Duzansky
  5. TE Patrick Gurd
  6. DE Jahfari Harvey
  7. RB Roman Hemby
  8. T Niklas Henning
  9. WR Shedrick Jackson
  10. T Isaiah Jatta
  11. S Devin Lafayette
  12. DT Treven Ma’ae
  13. K Kansei Matsuzawa
  14. T Kamar Missouri
  15. CB Caleb Offord
  16. S Devyn Perkins
  17. C Will Putnam
  18. DE Cian Slone
  19. DT Gary Smith III
  20. LB Xavian Sorey Jr.
  21. CB Greedy Vance
  22. T Dalton Wagner
  23. WR E.J. Williams Jr.
  24. WR Phillip Dorsett II
  25. WR Brandon Johnson
  26. LB Buddy Johnson
  27. LB Cameron McGrone
  28. TE Chris Myarick
  29. RB Dare Ogunbowale
  30. TE Albert Okwuegbunam Jr.
  31. LB Segun Olubi
  32. WR Deven Thompkins
  33. WR Chase Roberts

Ogunbowale, 32, wound up signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin back in 2017. The Texans cut him loose coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

After being released by Houston, Ogunbowale had brief stints with the Buccaneers and  Washington before returning to Tampa Bay in 2018. He was re-signed to a futures deal for 2019 and eventually caught on with the Jaguars at the start of the 2020 season. 

Jacksonville brought him back on an exclusive rights deal for the 2021 season. After the Jaguars declined to tender him in 2022, he signed a two-year, $3.3 million deal with the Texans. He then signed one-year deals to remain in Houston for 2024 and 2025. 

In 2025, Ogunbowale appeared in all 17 games for the Texans and rushed 11 times for 25 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 10 passes for 76 yards.

Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply