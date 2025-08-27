Raiders Cut OT Thayer Munford

The Las Vegas Raiders have waived OT Thayer Munford, per the NFL transaction wire.

Munford, 25, was a four-year starter at Ohio State and was a three-time All-Big 10 selection, including two first-team selections, and a first-team All-American in 2021.

The Raiders selected him with the No. 238 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,757,060 rookie contract that included a $97,060 signing bonus.

In 2024, Munford appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and made four starts.