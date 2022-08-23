Raiders Cutting CB Chris Jones & WR Chris Lacy

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are cutting CB Chris Jones and WR Chris Lacy on Tuesday.

Those are the final two moves to get the roster to 80 players ahead of the deadline today.

Lacy, 26, wound up signing on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State back in 2018. New England waived Lacy to make room for G Jason King and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Lions.

Lacy bounced on and off the Lions’ active roster throughout the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Detroit promoted him from their active roster back before releasing him.

From there, Lacy had a stint with the Cowboys practice squad before signing with the Raiders earlier during training camp.

In 2019, Lacy appeared in seven games and recorded three receptions for 60 yards receiving (20 YPC) and no touchdowns.