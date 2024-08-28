Raiders Cutting DL Byron Young

Ian Rapoport reports that the Raiders are cutting former third-round pick DL Byron Young after he initially made the 53-man roster.

Young, 23, was named Second-team All-SEC in 2022 for the Crimson Tide. The Raiders selected him with the No. 70 pick in the third round of the 2023 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,668,710 rookie contract that included a $1,122,698 signing bonus and carried a cap figure of $1,030,675 in 2023.

During his four years at Alabama, Young appeared in 45 games and recorded 130 tackles, seven and a half sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

In 2023, Young appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded four tackles.