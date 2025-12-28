Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Could Re-Evaluate Future With Las Vegas This Offseason

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Raiders DE Maxx Crosby was not happy about being shut down for the rest of the season and placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Rapoport says this will cause Crosby to evaluate his future with the Raiders going forward.

While he does need surgery to address an issue with his knee that he’s been playing through, Crosby believed he was healthy enough to keep playing, and posted a clip of himself playing basketball on his Instagram after the news about the team shutting him down broke.

Jay Glazer reported that Crosby “vehemently disagreed” with the decision to be placed on injured reserve and stormed out of the team facility.

The Raiders are trending toward the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft at 2-13. With Las Vegas set to play the 2-13 Giants, Week 17 will be a battle for the potential top pick in the draft.

The team also shut down TE Brock Bowers who had been playing through a knee injury, though QB Geno Smith and first-round RB Ashton Jeanty will remain active.

The team released the following statement about shutting Crosby down:

“We have made the decision to place Maxx Crosby on the Reserve/Injured list for the remainder of the 2024 season. After deliberation and discussion with Maxx, medical professionals, and the team, this decision is in the best interest of both the franchise and the player. Maxx is the ultimate warrior and has fought extremely hard to compete each week with his teammates since injuring his knee mid-season. We are grateful for his extraordinary contributions. He is a true Raider on and off the field. We look forward to his leadership and toughness into 2025 and beyond.”

Despite signing a new deal this past offseason, trading Crosby remains feasible if the Raiders want to go that direction. A trade would leave Las Vegas with just $5 million in dead money in 2026.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.