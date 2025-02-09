Raiders DE Maxx Crosby Expecting Contract Extension

Mike Garafolo reports that while the future of Raiders DE Maxx Crosby could be up in the air, he still expects the team to give him a contract extension to remain in Las Vegas.

Garafolo adds that Crosby could request a trade if he doesn’t receive the extension he is looking for that would lock him up as the franchise cornerstone of the team’s defense.

Crosby is entering the seventh year of his career in Las Vegas and admitted to reporters that he’s had his “doubts” about the organization. However, bringing in HC Pete Carroll, GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady has reinvigorated the edge rusher, saying he’s the “most optimistic” he’s been.

“I’ve had doubts in the past,” Crosby said, via ProFootballTalk. “I feel like this past year was the hardest part of my career. Battling through injury the whole year, struggling, losing 10 games in a row. Up here, it makes you start questioning a lot of things… [This is] the most optimistic I’ve been.”

Crosby recently made headlines when being non-committal about his future with the Raiders when asked about his contract situation, leaving the door open for a possible change of scenery.

“I’m currently under contract, but I have no guaranteed money left,” Crosby said. “There are a lot of things that need to be discussed. . . . Regardless, I’m in a great place, and we’re going to have those discussions real soon.”

At the time, Crosby said he was taking a wait-and-see approach with the Raiders. It’s now looking like tension is easing.

Crosby, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby is due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Crosby appeared in 12 games for the Raiders and recorded 45 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and five pass defenses.

We will have more on Crosby as it becomes available.