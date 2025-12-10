Raiders Designate OT Kolton Miller To Return From IR

The Las Vegas Raiders announced that they’ve designated OT Kolton Miller to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

T Kolton Miller has returned to practice. Read More ➡️ https://t.co/iHmjtI4uXk pic.twitter.com/udjLFVHXUB — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 10, 2025

This officially opens Miller’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Miller has been out since Week 4 after scans revealed that he suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle, not just a high ankle sprain. That extended his recovery timeline and necessitated a trip to injured reserve for Miller.

Miller, 30, was taken with the No. 15 overall pick by the Raiders out of UCLA in 2018. He was entering the fourth year of a $13,519,480 rookie contract that included a $7,912,348 signing bonus when the Raiders signed him to a three-year, $54 million extension.

Miller then signed a three-year, $66 million extension with the Raiders before the 2025 season to keep him under team control through 2028.

In 2025, Miller has started four games at left tackle for the Raiders.