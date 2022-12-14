Raiders Designate TE Darren Waller & WR Hunter Renfrow To Return From IR

According to Adam Schefter, the Raiders have designated TE Darren Waller and WR Hunter Renfrow to return from injured reserve.

This opens Waller and Renfrow’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Both players were placed on injured reserve on November 10 with Waller recovering from a hamstring injury and Renfrow suffering an oblique issue. They’ll provide a serious boost to the Raiders’ offense when able to return.

Waller, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year.

He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders a few months ago.

In 2022, Waller has appeared in five games for the Raiders and caught 16 passes for 175 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Renfrow, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed back in June.

In 2022, Renfrow has appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught 21 passes for 192 yards receiving and no touchdowns.