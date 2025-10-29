Raiders Designated QB Aidan O’Connell To Return

According to Vincent Bonsignore, the Raiders are designating QB Aidan O’Connell to return from injured reserve today.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

O’Connell broke his wrist and was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason this year. The injury prompted the Raiders to trade for QB Kenny Pickett, who has been the primary backup so far this year.

O’Connell, 26, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380. He’s slated to be an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

In 2024, O’Connell appeared in nine games for the Raiders and completed 63.4 percent of his passes for 1,612 yards to go with eight touchdowns and four interceptions.