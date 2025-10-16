Raiders & Dolphins Could Have Trade Interest In Seahawks CB Riq Woolen

Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda reports the Seahawks will look to trade CB Riq Woolen at the deadline.

Woolen is in the final year of his deal and Seattle has seen emergence from CBs like Josh Jobe and Derion Kendrick. Pauline mentions the Raiders could be interested in reuniting Woolen with HC Pete Carroll, depending on the price.

Pauline also brings up a rumor he’s heard about a potential swap with the Dolphins for RB De’Von Achane. He thinks a move could be made for Achane, even if it doesn’t include Woolen, because of Seattle’s need for speed at the position.

Woolen, 26, converted from receiver to cornerback at UTSA. The Seahawks selected him in the fifth round with the No. 153 overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $3.992 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $332,216 and will be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2025, Woolen has appeared in five games for the Seahawks and recorded 17 total tackles and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Woolen and other players ahead of the NFL trade deadline as the news is available.