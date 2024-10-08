Raiders DT Christian Wilkins Out Indefinitely After Undergoing Foot Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Raiders DT Christian Wilkins is out indefinitely and headed to the team’s injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a Jones fracture in his foot.
It’s a tough break for Las Vegas’ defense after signing him to a sizeable contract last offseason.
He will now miss at least four weeks on injured reserve as he recovers.
Wilkins, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019 out of Clemson. He signed a four-year, $15,439,100 contract with Miami that included a $9,248,436 signing bonus and played out the deal.
He made a salary of $10,753,000 in 2023 under his fifth-year option. Las Vegas signed him to a four-year, $110 million deal including $84.75 million guaranteed in March.
In 2024, Wilkins has appeared in five games for the Raiders and recorded 17 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two sacks.
