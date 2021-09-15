Raiders DT Gerald McCoy Out For Rest Of Season

According to Ian Rapoport, the injury Raiders DT Gerald McCoy suffered on Monday night will be season-ending.

It’s the second time in as many years that McCoy will have his season cut short by injury. He went down with a torn quad in training camp for the Cowboys last year and the Raiders said Monday it was a knee injury that caused him to be carted off the field.

Expect McCoy to be placed on injured reserve soon.

McCoy, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2010. He was in the fifth year of his seven-year, $95.2 million contract and set to make a base salary of $13 million in 2019 when the Buccaneers released him in 2019.

The Panthers later signed McCoy to a one-year deal worth around $8.5 million for the 2019 season. From there, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Cowboys believed to be worth about $20 million last year before being released with an injury waiver during training camp.

McCoy caught on with the Raiders for 2021.

In 2019, McCoy appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, five sacks and two pass defenses.