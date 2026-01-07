Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby Undergoes Meniscus Surgery

Raiders EDGE Maxx Crosby underwent Meniscus surgery on Wednesday and is starting the rehabilitation process, according to Ian Rapoport.

Crosby was shut down the final two games of the season because of the nagging injury.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby appeared in 15 games for the Raiders and recorded 73 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one interception, six pass defenses, and two forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Crosby as the news is available.