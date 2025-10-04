Raiders Elevate TE Albert Okwuegbunam

The Raiders announced on Saturday that they have elevated TE Albert Okwuegbunam for Week 5.

#RAIDERS ROSTER MOVE: – Elevated TE Albert Okwuegbunam from the practice squad — Raiders PR (@RAIDERS_PR) October 4, 2025

Okwuegbunam, 27, was a three-year starter at Missouri and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2017. The Broncos selected him with the No. 118 pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Okwuegbunam was entering the final year of his four-year, $4,044,042 rookie contract that included a $749,042 signing bonus when the Broncos traded him to the Eagles prior to the start of last season.

He then signed a one-year deal to remain with the Eagles back in February, but was released by the team in November after returning from injury. He had a brief stint with the Colts this past offseason before joining Las Vegas.

In 2023, Okwuegbunam appeared in four games for the Eagles but didn’t record any statistics.