Raiders Elevating DT Damion Square & G Lester Cotton

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Friday that they are activating DT Damion Square and G Lester Cotton for the first round of the playoffs.

We have activated G Lester Cotton and DT Damion Square from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/nqOJtLne1b — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 14, 2022

Square, 32, originally signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2013 as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama. He was unable to make the final 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but he was later claimed by the Chiefs.

After a few months in Kansas City, Square was claimed off of waivers by the Chargers. He lasted with the team on multiple deals until 2021 when he was not re-signed. He had brief stints with the Browns and Saints before signing with the Bears.

Square was claimed off the Bears practice squad by the Raiders back in September of 2020 and has bounced on and off the active roster.

In 2021, Square appeared in one game for the Bears and eight for the Raiders, recording nine tackles and half a sack.