Raiders Elevating G Alex Bars & S Matthias Farley

According to Vinny Bonsignore, the Raiders are activating G Alex Bars and S Matthias Farley to their active roster for Week 3.

Bars, 26, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019. Chicago waived him coming out of the preseason and he re-signed to the practice squad.

The Bears promoted Bars later in the season to the active roster. He re-signed as an exclusive rights-free agent in 2021.

In 2021, Bars appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and made three starts.