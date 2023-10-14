Raiders Elevating OL Netane Muti & CB Tyler Hall

The Raiders announced they are elevating OL Netane Muti and CB Tyler Hall for Week 6.

We have activated CB Tyler Hall and G Netane Muti from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/r1NI0Rau9a — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 14, 2023

Muti, 24, was selected by the Broncos in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He signed a four-year, $3,500,792 contract that included $205,792 guaranteed with Denver.

The Broncos waived Muti coming out of training camp prior to the 2022 season but brought him back on their practice squad.

Muti spent time on and off the Broncos’ active roster before the Raiders opted to sign him off of Denver’s practice squad back in December.

In 2022, Muti appeared in one game for the Broncos.