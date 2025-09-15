Raiders Elevating WR Alex Bachman For Monday Night Football

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Monday that they’re elevating WR Alex Bachman to their active roster for Week 2’s game.

Bachman, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Wake Forest back in April 2021. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Rams. However, Los Angeles waived Bachman with an injury designation coming out of the preseason and he later reverted to their injured reserve list. He was later released with a settlement.

Bachman had worked out with the Giants back in November 2021 and he caught on with their practice squad late in the season. From there, he had a stint with the Texans before joining the Raiders last year and returning to Las Vegas on a futures contract.

In 2024, Bachman appeared in six games for the Raiders and caught all three targets for 31 yards.