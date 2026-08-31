Raiders Expected To Claim CB Darrell Luter Off Waivers From 49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Raiders are expected to claim CB Darrell Luter off waivers from the 49ers.

Luter Jr., 26, was a fifth-round pick by the 49ers out of South Alabama in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $4,153,512 rookie deal with the team that includes a signing bonus of $313,512 and a 2023 salary-cap figure of $828,378, but was among the final roster cuts during camp this year.

In 2025, Luter appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 28 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a pass defended and a fumble recovery.