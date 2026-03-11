Raiders Expected To Show Interest In Kirk Cousins

According to Dianna Russini, the Raiders are expected to show interest in former Falcons QB Kirk Cousins now that he’s been officially released by Atlanta.

Cousins overlapped with Raiders HC Klint Kubiak with the Vikings.

Kubiak and the Raiders have indicated they’d like a veteran so that they’re not forced to open the season starting a rookie quarterback in Week 1, even if they’re expected to select Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick.

Cousins is expected to take time to explore all of his options and not rush into a deal. The top priority for him is expected to be the chance to be a starter.

Cousins, 37, is a former fourth-round pick of Washington back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before being franchised in back-to-back seasons.

Cousins later departed in free agency for a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings. He was entering the final year of his contract in 2020 when he agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension. In 2021, he agreed to a new one-year, $35 million contract extension that was also fully guaranteed.

He was in the final year of that deal in 2023 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when signing with the Falcons this offseason. He inked a four-year, $180 million contract with $100 million in guaranteed money.

In 2025, Cousins appeared in 10 games for the Falcons, starting eight, and completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,721 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

We’ll have more on Cousins as the news is available.