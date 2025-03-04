Raiders Have Pre-Draft Visits Scheduled With Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty & Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson

Per Ryan Fowler, the Raiders have a top-30 visit scheduled with RB Ashton Jeanty.

Tristen Kuhn adds Las Vegas also has a top-30 visit scheduled with Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Jeanty as the No. 5 overall player on his big board and the No. 1 running back. Brugler has Johnson as the No. 35 overall player and the No. 2 running back.

The Raiders currently hold the No. 6 overall pick and the No. 37 overall pick in the first two rounds, which would be the picks they would have to use to acquire Jeanty or Johnson.

Jeanty, 21, spent three seasons at Boise State and ended up finishing second for the Heisman Trophy in 2024.

For his career at Boise State, Jeanty appeared in 40 games and rushed for 4,769 yards on 750 carries (6.4 YPC) to go along with 80 receptions for 862 yards receiving and 56 total touchdowns.

Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 RB and the No. 18 overall player in Ohio in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Cal originally before decommitting and enrolling at Iowa in June 2022.

Johnson spent all three seasons at Iowa and was a consensus All-American in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 35 games over three seasons and rushed 508 times for 2,779 yards (5.5 YPC) and 30 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.