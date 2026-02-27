Raiders Hire Former Titans OC Nick Holz As Pass Game Coordinator

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders have named former Titans offensive coordinator Nick Holz their new offensive passing game coordinator.

Holz began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Raiders from 2012-2014 before being promoted to offensive quality control coach from 2015-2016. He also served as Las Vegas’ assistant wide receivers coach.

The Jaguars hired him as pass game coordinator in 2023. From there, he joined the Titans in 2024 as their offensive coordinator under HC Brian Callahan.

In 2025, the Titans’ offense ranked No. 31 in total yards, No. 30 in total points, No. 30 in rushing yards and No. 30 in passing yards.