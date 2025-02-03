Raiders Hiring Greg Olson As QBs Coach

Mike Silver of The Athletic reports that the Raiders are bringing back veteran assistant coach Greg Olson as their QBs coach under Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly.

Olson interviewed for the Bears’ offensive coordinator job last offseason before they opted to hire Shane Waldron.

Olson, 61, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears back in 2003 as their QB coach. Since then, he’s worked for the Rams, Buccaneers, Jaguars, and Raiders before the Rams hired him as their QB coach in 2017.

He was then hired as the offensive coordinator of the Raiders in 2018, moving with them to Las Vegas before rejoining the Rams as an offensive assistant in 2022. From there, the Seahawks hired Olson their quarterbacks coach in 2023.