Raiders Hiring Marvin Lewis As Assistant Head Coach

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a league source, reports that the Raiders are hiring former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis as their assistant head coach.

Prior reports mentioned that Lewis was expected to join Antonio Pierce’s staff, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Lewis, 65, was hired as the Bengals’ head coach back in 2003 and spent 16 seasons with the team before being fired after the 2018 season.

Lewis did not actively pursue another NFL head coaching job after the Bengals let him go following the 2018 season, preferring to take a step back from football. He landed with Arizona State in a special advisor role to HC Herm Edwards and has been in that position the past few years.

In total, the Bengals compiled a 131-122-3 (51.8 percent) record under Lewis, including seven trips to the postseason but no playoff wins.