Raiders Hiring Norv Turner To Coaching Staff

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are hiring longtime NFL coach Norv Turner to a role on their offensive coaching staff.

This came up as a possibility yesterday as the Raiders needed to reimagine their offensive coaching staff after firing three coaches, including OC Luke Getsy.

Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner, Norv’s son, is on the staff and this would seem to cement that he’ll be tabbed to replace Getsy.

Turner was last in the NFL in a formal capacity with the Panthers in 2019. The elder Turner has 15 years of head coaching experience and nearly four decades in the NFL.

Turner, 72, began his NFL coaching career back in 1985 with the Rams as their WRs coach. He has worked for several teams over the years in various capacities, such as head coach and offensive coordinator, including the Cowboys, Washington, Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders, 49ers and Browns before the Vikings hired him as their offensive coordinator back in 2014.

From there, Turner was hired by the Panthers as their offensive coordinator for the 2018 season. He took a special assistant role in 2019 and left the team after the season.

During his 15 seasons as a head coach with Washington, the Raiders and the Chargers, Turner compiled a 114-122-1 record (.483 winning percentage) with four playoff appearances and a 4-4 postseason record.

