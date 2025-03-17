Raiders Host Patriots RFA LB Christian Elliss For Visit

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted Patriots restricted free agent LB Christian Elliss for a visit on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The Patriots placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on Elliss, which means they wouldn’t receive any compensation for him should they decline to match an offer sheet from another team.

The right-of-first-refusal tender will cost the Patriots $3.263 million for the 2025 season and gives them the opportunity to match an offer he receives from another team.

Elliss, 26, originally signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Idaho in 2021 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in September 2021 and he was on and off their taxi squad.

Philadelphia waived Elliss in 2023 and he was later claimed by the Patriots.

In 2024, Christian Elliss appeared in all 16 games for the Patriots and recorded 80 tackles, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, an interception and five pass defenses.