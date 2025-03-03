Raiders Hosting Miami QB Cam Ward & Ohio State QB Will Howard For Pre-Draft Visit

Per Tristen Kuhn, the Raiders are hosting Miami QB Cam Ward for a top-30 visit.

Kuhn adds the Raiders will also host Ohio State QB Will Howard for a top-30 visit.

Las Vegas holds the No. 6 overall pick and is in the market for a new quarterback. They would likely need to move up into the top two or even to the No. 1 overall pick to get Ward.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Howard, 23, was a four-star recruit out of Pennsylvania in the 2020 recruiting class. He committed to Kansas State and enrolled in February 2020.

After four years with Kansas State, Howard entered the transfer portal as a four-star prospect and committed to Ohio State where he spent the 2024 season and led the Buckeyes to a championship.

In his collegiate career, Howard appeared in 50 games over five seasons and completed 63.8 percent of passes for 9,796 yards, 83 touchdowns and 35 interceptions. He also rushed 331 times for 1,147 yards and 26 touchdowns.