Raiders Hosting RB Najee Harris For Visit Next Thursday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Raiders are scheduled to host free agent RB Najee Harris for a visit next Thursday.

The Seahawks hosted Harris earlier this week, and it was quickly reported that Las Vegas was next on his list.

Harris finished last season on injured reserve after suffering a torn Achilles in Week 3.

Harris, 28, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers last offseason.

In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.