Raiders Inform DE Maxx Crosby They Aren’t Looking To Trade Him

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders met with DE Maxx Crosby on Tuesday and informed him they are not shopping him around or interested in trading him.

Some rumors were circulating that Crosby could be available ahead of the deadline, but it turns out those were unfounded.

Pelissero reports that other teams are interested in Crosby, but Las Vegas won’t be moving him.

Crosby, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019 out of Eastern Michigan University.

He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3,302,264 contract that included a $782,264 signing bonus and was set to make a base salary of $850,000 when he signed a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension with over $53 million guaranteed.

Crosby was due base salaries of $22.236 million and $18.84 million in the final two years of the deal when he signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025.

In 2025, Crosby has appeared in seven games for the Raiders and recorded 28 tackles, four sacks, 10 tackles for loss, five pass defenses, one forced fumble, and one interception.