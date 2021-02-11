Raiders Interested In Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster?

ESPN’s John Clayton reports in a radio interview that the Raiders are very interested in signing pending Steelers free-agent WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, via Andrew Fillipponi.

Smith-Schuster is widely expected to be playing elsewhere in 2021 given the Steelers’ cap woes and history of not signing wideouts to second contracts.

Even in a loaded free-agent class, Smith-Schuster should be one of the best pass catchers available. He’d add to an already potent Raiders offense if they are able to land him, though other teams have greater needs at the position.

Smith-Schuster, 24, was a second-round pick by the Steelers out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $4.19 million rookie contract that included a $1.19 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith-Schuster appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers and caught 97 passes for 831 yards (8.9 YPC) and nine touchdowns.

