Raiders Interviewed Pete Carroll On Monday

Per Jeremy Fowler, former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll has spent Monday afternoon interviewing with the Raiders for their head coaching position.

Carroll has already spoken with the Bears and Fowler adds he could be on the Cowboys’ radar as well.

The following is a list of candidates that have interviewed or are scheduled to interview with Las Vegas:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Interviewed)

Carroll, 73, was hired as the Seahawks head coach back in 2010 and was in the role for 12 years. He was previously the head coach at USC and had a stint in the NFL as the head coach of the Jets and Patriots in the late 1990s.

Since taking the job in Seattle, Carroll led the team to a record of 227-137-1 in 14 seasons to go along with 10 playoff appearances, two trips to the Super Bowl and a championship in 2013.

Seattle and Carroll mutually agreed he would step down as head coach after the 2023 season and he remained in a consulting role.

We will have more on the Raiders head coaching search as it becomes available.