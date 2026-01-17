Raiders Interviewing Panthers DC Ejiro Evero For Second Time Next Week

The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in-person for their head coaching job next week.

This is the second interview for Evero with the Raiders after he had a virtual meeting last week.

Here’s the full list of candidates for the Raiders’ job:

Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos QBs coach Davis Webb (Requested)

(Requested) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Rams OC Mike LaFleur (Requested)

(Requested) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

Evero, 45, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2025, the Panthers’ defense ranked No. 16 in yards allowed, No. 15 in points per game, No. 20 in passing defense, and No. 15 in rushing defense.

We’ll have more on the Raiders’ coaching search as the news is available.