Raiders Interviewing Robert Saleh For HC Vacancy Next Week

According to Pro Football Talk, the Raiders will interview former Jets HC Robert Saleh for their head coaching vacancy next week.

Saleh will also speak with the Jaguars about their vacancy and is expected to draw interest from the 49ers for their defensive coordinator job.

Here’s where Las Vegas’ coaching search stands:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on the Raiders HC vacancy as the news is available.