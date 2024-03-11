Raiders ‘Kicking Tires’ On Potential Trade For Justin Fields

Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports that the Raiders are “kicking the tires” on a potential trade for Bears QB Justin Fields.

The market for Fields appears to be limited at this point with a few teams signing veteran quarterbacks to open free agency. A Fields reunion with OC Luke Getsy would be interesting, given that the two weren’t able to get the Bears in the playoffs together. Reports have since mentioned that the Raiders are signing veteran Gardner Minshew, so we’ll have to see how things play out from here as it relates to Las Vegas and Fields. Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

In 2023, Fields appeared in 13 games for the Bears and completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,562 yards, 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed 124 times for 657 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Bears and Fields as the news is available.